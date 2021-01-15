SCARBOROUGH – Donal Leon Staples of Scarborough, passed away on Jan. 9, 2021 at Maine Veterans’ Homes of Scarborough, his home for nearly two years. He formerly lived in Falmouth for 16 years. Donal was born on Sept. 22, 1927 in Plymouth, Mass. and raised in nearby Marshfield where he and his wife Elaine later raised five children. Donal was a Brant Rock lobsterman and Elaine taught 3rd and 4th grades in Marshfield. They retired in 1985, and moved first to Parsonsfield and then Holmes Beach, Fla. where Elaine passed away in 1997.

Don was an honest, hard-working, and self-assured man with a generous heart, a great smile, and a twinkle in his blue eyes; he made friends wherever he went. He was not only a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, but also a much-loved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. He loved the outdoors, whether the Maine woods or Florida beaches, and was as much at home at sea as on land.

Donal survived a mild case of Covid19 in April and a broken hip in May, but then was brought down by the pandemic-induced isolation he endured during 2020. With family gatherings restricted to window visits and video calls since March, one of the few joys left to him was to watch birds outside his window.

Eager to serve his country during World War II, Donal enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17, in November 1944. He served on the USS Chandeleur in the Pacific during the Battle of Okinawa, the last pivotal battle against Japan, and quickly advanced from the rank of 1st Class Seaman to 3rd Class Aviation Boatswain Mate. Don was called back for the Korean War in 1951, where he served on the USS Salerno Bay, a small aircraft carrier.

Don served as president of the South Shore Lobster Fishermen’s Association and board member of the Massachusetts Lobstermen’s Association. He was a volunteer firefighter for 25 years at the Ocean Bluff Fire Station in Marshfield, Mass.

Donal is survived by his son, Donal Jr. (Anne) of Falmouth, daughters, Sandra Staples-Bortner (Brad) of Cathlamet, Wash. and Robin Maccini (Brian) of Westport, Mass., and daughter-in-law, Karen Staples (Gregory) of Melbourne, Fla.; along with nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife Elaine (Dobie); children, Gregory and Suzanne; parents, Fred and Althea (Fifield); and siblings, Natalie Henderson, Fred Jr., Winifred Peterson, Selwyn, Cynthia Josselyn, Gloria Peterson, and Judith Hubbard.

The Staples family would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the staff of Maine Veterans’ Homes of both Scarborough and Augusta for their excellent care of our father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. A special thanks to the staff assigned to C-unit in Scarborough, his true home in his final years. You are a wonderful group of people.

A private graveside service will be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Marshfield, Mass. on Jan. 23. For those wishing to participate virtually, the service will be livestreamed, beginning at 11 a.m., and recorded for future viewing on the funeral home website below.

