TAMPA, Fla. – On Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, Captain Gordon Douglas Ferguson passed away at the age of 79. Doug Ferguson was born in Buffalo, N.Y. on Oct. 29, 1941 to his father, Gordon Samuel Ferguson, and his mother, Barbara Halcrow Ferguson, now deceased.

His childhood was spent loving Christmas, becoming the Boston Red Sox’s number one fan, and spending summers on Great Diamond Island, his favorite place in the world. He was very proud to have graduated from Maine Maritime Academy in 1962, where he also was a photo editor for the school paper.

Doug Ferguson was a member of the U.S. Naval Reserves and a Merchant Mariner. His lifetime love of sailing led him to spend 43 years in his shipping career culminating with him becoming a ship’s captain. His work allowed him to travel around the world before he settled down with his wife and son in Portland to guide large ships in and out of Portland Harbor as a pilot. They moved to Tampa, Fla. in March 1980 where he was a Tampa Bay pilot for 25 years before his happy retirement in 2005.

He is survived by Angela Brennan Ferguson, his wife of 51 years. He is also survived by his son, Gordon Darren Ferguson, daughter-in-law Toscha Ferguson; grandchildren, Kaylyn, Sean, and David; brother, Bruce Ferguson, sister-in-law Paula Ferguson; and nephews, Sam and Doug Ferguson.

He loved baseball, the state of Maine, his island friends, his daughter-in-law Toscha’s chocolate chip cookies, lunches at Malio’s, photography, his career as a ship captain, and getting a really good deal.

Fair Winds and a Following sea, Doug. You will be missed.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 14 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Blount Curry Macdill, 605 S. Macdill Ave., Tampa, Fla. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 821 S. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa. Please visit his online guestbook at http://www.blountcurrymacdill.com.

