WATERBORO – Daniel S. Raymond, 54, of Mountain View Road passed away Thursday Jan. 14, 2021 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. He was born in Sherbrooke, Canada August 7, 1966 the son of Marcel and Jeannine Ruel Raymond.

Daniel was born in Canada and raised in Merrimack, N.H. He worked for many years as a roofer for Maine Roofing, Rice Management Company and most recently for Tecta American.

Daniel enjoyed fishing, hunting riding motorcycles and being with his family.

Daniel attended St. Matthews Church in Limerick.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra Raymond of Waterboro; his mother and stepfather, Richard Matson of Merrimack, N.H.; his two sons, Jacob Raymond of Gardner and wife Kassidy and David Morris of Buxton, two daughters, Miranda Raymond of Sanford and Sondra Jackson of North Carolina and husband Josh; a sister, Sylvie Raymond Chenard of Peterborough, N.H. and husband Yves; and two grandchildren, Devin and Samantha Morris.

Friends and relatives may attend visiting hours Monday, Jan. 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Rd., Buxton (Bar Mills).

A funeral service will immediately follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home, burial will be at a later date.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider

Gosnell Memorial Hospice House

11 Hunnewell St.

Scarborough, ME 04074

Guest Book