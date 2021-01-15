James H. Cox 1933 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – James H. Cox, 87, died Monday Jan. 11, 2021 at Mid Coast Hospital. He was born in Pleasant View, Ky. on Sept. 9, 1933, one of 12 children to Elbert and Georgia Cox. He attended Whitley County High School before entering service into the U.S. Airforce. While stationed at Loring Air Force Base, Presque Isle, he met his wife, Yvette LeBlanc. The couple was married in Wolf Creek, Ky. on July 1, 1955. Mrs. Cox died Feb. 15, 2015. Mr. Cox found work as a manager for F.W. Woolworths and as a cashier teller for local banks until following his labor of love: crafting banjos. In 1962, after working for some time from his living room, he opened 5 String Music Studio. He was an accomplished musician, first learning the piano at church and the mandolin at school as a boy, later self-taught the guitar, fiddle, or anything with strings. However, his special relationship with the banjo was recognized this past November for his contributions as a master Luthier by the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame, Owensboro, Ky. He is survived by his son, James Cox Jr. and wife Sherry of Brunswick; two grandsons, James Adam Cox and wife Holly of Woolwich, Jeremy Alan Cox of Lisbon, three granddaughters, Abree and Ashlyn Cox of Woolwich, Dylan Cox of Lisbon; several nieces and nephews. Due to public health guidelines, a limited attendee memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com . Memorial contributions are encouraged to The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum 311 West 2nd St. Owensboro, KY 42301 (www.bluegrasshall.org)

