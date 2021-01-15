Rochelle Corliss

SACO — Rochelle “Ro” Louise (Guerrette) Corliss, age 71 of Saco, formerly of Beverly, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully Sunday Jan.uary 10, 2021 at Maine Medical Center of COVID-19.

She was born in Beverly, Massachusetts, on Feb. 28, 1949, the daughter of the late Roger George and Rita Marie LaBelle Guerrette. Rochelle grew up in Danvers, Massachusetts, and was a graduate of Danvers High School, Class of 1967. Her first job after high school was working as a dental assistant in Beverly, Massachusetts. Rochelle then started her career in education as a school secretary at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Elementary School where she worked for 20 years. She then became the bursar at Endicott College and worked at the college for many years until her retirement. Rochelle was the beloved wife of Bill Corliss, whom she shared 43 years of happiness with until his passing in 2013. Ro and Bill enjoyed fishing and being on their boat, but nothing brought them more joy than time spent with family and friends on Long Lake in Naples, Maine. After Bill’s passing she moved to Saco, Maine, to be with her two daughters, Becky and Shannon. Rochelle continued to live life to the fullest, enjoying many activities that brought her so much joy. She was very proud to be president of the Resident Council at Seal Rock. She was also a proud member of the Tri-City Community Chorus out of her love of singing. Ro will be remembered as a bright shining light, the sunshine of our lives. Ro was full of life and more than that, the most loving, compassionate, graceful, resilient, and strong woman who brought joy to everyone with whom she crossed paths.

She will be deeply missed by her daughters, family and friends.

Rochelle is survived by: her two cherished daughters, Becky Corliss and her partner Brian Lapierre of Saco, and Shannon Corliss and her wife Christine Hebert of Biddeford; her wonderful brother, Dickie Guerrette of Beverly, Massachusetts; a dear sister, Rhonda Madore and her late husband Glenn Madore of Beverly, Massachusets; her brother-in-law, Steve Corliss and wife Sandy of Naples, Maine; and four nieces Ashley Madore, Allison Madore, Wendy Gaul, and Pam St. Jean. She is survived by her two aunts, Lorraine McGee of Beverly, Massachusetts, and Josephine Guerrette of Danvers, Massachusettts. She is also survived by several cousins and many, many wonderful

friends.

At this time, due to COVID-19 restrictions, there are no services scheduled. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rochelle’s name may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas PL, Memphis, TN 38105 and Disabled American Veterans at www.DAV.org.

A celebration of Ro’s life will be planned in the future when her family and friends can gather together safely. As many people have said, Ro is and will always be a bright light, bringing sunshine to all she met. Becky and Shannon ask that you share a laugh and smile for Ro and keep her light shining brightly.

Arrangements are under the direction of Cote Funeral Home 87 James St., Saco, Maine. Online condolences can be given to the family at www.cotefuneralhome.com

