SOUTH PORTLAND – Thomas Michael “Mike” Legere of South Portland, passed away peacefully on Jan. 13, 2021, at the age of 63.

Mike was born on August 26, 1957, to Thomas and Betty Jean Legere at Maine Medical Center. The only son of six, Mike grew up with five loving sisters. Born and raised in South Portland, Mike graduated in 1975 from South Portland High School. After graduating, Mike found his calling in food sales. He spent over 40 years in the industry, winning numerous top sales recognition awards and gaining a loyal customer base up and down the coast of Maine.

In 1980, Mike met the love of his life, Robin Andrea Lang. After their first date, Mike informed his mother that he had met the woman he was going to marry. True to his word, Mike and Robin were married in Clinton, Mass. on November 7, 1981. Soon after, they welcomed their three children. Mike’s passion was his kids. When he wasn’t coaching any of their numerous sports teams, he could be found volunteering with the 50/50 raffle, working with the boosters, or cheering in the stands. He seldom missed a game.

An avid golfer, Mike maintained a lifelong group of friends through his weekly golf matches and annual golf trips. He was particularly proud of his two holes-in-one. The most notable one being the fifth hole at Pebble Beach. When he wasn’t golfing, he could be found cheering on his beloved Boston sports teams.

In the past few years, Mike had the pleasure of seeing his children find loving partners, and within the last year he was ecstatic to welcome his first grandchild. In his retirement he spent his time at the beach, the lake, or on the porch playing with his new grandson.

Mike will be greatly missed by his devoted wife, Robin Legere; his three children, Jeffrey (Alexandra) Legere, Benjamin (Tess) Legere, and Jillian (Owen) Ballard; his grandchild, Finley Ballard; his sisters, Donna (Raymond) Bell, Terry (Bob) Dee, Denise (Jay) Feeney, Suzanne (Chris) Hawkins, and Marie (David) Bridges; as well as his many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff of Maine Medical and the Maine Medical Center Cancer Institute for their kind and exceptional care provided to Mike. He will be buried on Saturday, Jan. 23 at a private ceremony.

Condolences may be expressed online at: http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the

Leukemia and Lymphoma Society,

3 International Dr.

Rye Brook, NY 10573;

https://donate.lls.org/ .

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous