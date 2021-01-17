LONG ISLAND – “The measure of a man is in the lives he has touched.” – Ernie Banks

After living a life that was the very manifestation of love, kindness, generosity and quiet, solid, strength, Warren “Dout” Brayley went home to be with his Lord on Dec. 29, 2020. He went as he lived; quietly and without fanfare but will be missed by so many.

Warren was born on Long Island on May 3, 1923 to Delma (Doughty) Brayley and Edward Brayley. He attended Long Island Grammar School and graduated from Portland High School in 1941. Growing up on Long Island was, in his words, ‘the best way to grow up’ and one that had a huge impact on him. This connection to the island drew him back to live after retiring.

In 1942, during the height of WWII, he joined the U.S. Navy, where he spent the next four years on the USS McCann, a destroyer escort, that was based in the Philippines. He was discharged in January of 1946 and he returned to Long Island where he reconnected with and married his sweetheart, Constance Cushing at the Chestnut St. Church in Portland. Warren and Connie would laugh remembering a transient yelling out, as they stood on the steps of the church, newly married, “You’ll be sorry!” They remained loyally and lovingly married for 71 years.

After graduating from the University of Maine in Orono with a degree in business, he worked for a short time at Casco Bank, then accepted a position at Portland Pipe Line in April of 1956. He remained with Portland Pipe Line until his retirement in January of 1983.

In the years before his retirement, he and Connie began building a summer cottage on Long Island, which is now a favorite gathering spot for his children and grandchildren. Warren and Connie then built a year-round home on the island and moved there permanently in 1993 where they lived until the fall of 2017.

Warren was instrumental in Long Island’s successful secession from the City of Portland and the subsequent founding of the Town of Long Island. Warren worked tirelessly to set up the computer system for the new town. Later, Warren worked doggedly in raising funds for an addition to the Island Library and school. After forming the Long Island Library Board, Warren remained active as a board member for many years.

Warren’s interest in church began at an early age. After searching frantically for Warren one day, his mom found her barefoot five year old son sitting in the front row at a funeral in the tiny island church. This began his journey of faith and membership in several churches over the years. Once they moved to the island full time, Warren and Connie founded a small church called the Upper Room Fellowship, a Christ centered church serving the people of Long Island.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Connie; and his son, Edward; his brothers, Robert Brayley, Neil Doughty and Linwood Doughty, sisters, Ethelyn Sullivan and Janet Rich.

He is survived and will be greatly missed by his daughters, Denise Johnson and husband, Craig Johnson and Betsy Brayley; grandchildren, Christopher Johnson and wife Michele, Heather D’Auteuil and husband Jay, Sadye Clark, Samuel Johnson and wife Julianne, Nicole Souter and partner Jim Ranaghan, Erika Webber and husband Chris, Renee Cross and husband Matt, Dylan Souter; sister Lynette Doughty, brother and sisters-in-law, Don and Cam Cushing, Laurie Brayley and Peggy Brayley; and 11 great-grandchildren; and many, many nieces and nephews.

His children, Denny and Betsy would like to thank the staff of Stroudwater Lodge in Westbrook where he had been living, for their tremendous support and for their loving care of Warren.

A graveside service for the family will be held this summer.

To share memories of Warren or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.coastalcremationservices.com.

Donations may be made in Warren’s memory to

Changing Tide Foundation,

105 Wharf St.,

P.O. Box 263,

Long Island, ME 04050 or

Long Island Fire and Rescue Association,

P.O. Box 285,

Long Island, ME 04050.

Guest Book