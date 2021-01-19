WINDSOR – Deborah Green, 65, of Windsor, left for her “big adventure” on Jan. 15, 2021, surrounded by her family, after a long battle with leukemia.

Deborah was born on May 21, 1955 at Mercy Hospital in Portland, to Barbara E. (Potter) Green and James H. Green. She graduated from Deering High School in 1973 and began working for New England Telephone while she also earned a degree in computer science. In 1998, she was able to retire early and begin nursing school at SMCC. She graduated in 2000. Her first nursing position was with the American Red Cross, then Mercy Hospital for 10 years before moving to Naples, Fla. Deborah’s passion was working in detox and helping patients through addiction; in Naples, she worked at the Hazeldon Betty Ford Clinic and Naples Community Hospital.

Deborah was known as “Auntie” to her nieces and nephew, including to all of their friends. Even when they were grown, she would introduce herself as Auntie, to the point where some people didn’t even know her real name! Her sister, Jane, was NOT allowed to call her Auntie on their many trips, when there were no kids around.

Deborah was extremely creative – she loved to draw, sew, knit, and crochet, and could pretty much fix anything. She also loved to travel, especially her trip to Italy and road trips with her sister. She was happy to live life on her own terms until the end.

Deborah is predeceased by her parents; and nephew, Jack.

She is survived by siblings, Greg Green of Falmouth, Jane and Michael King of Windsor, David and Kaori Green of Port Charlotte, Fla.; nieces, Molly King of Boothbay Harbor and Alexandra Green of Portland, and nephew, Sam King of Windsor. She is also survived by her precious dog, Charlie; as well as many, many friends.

Special thank you to Lynn and Sal, and all of her caregivers over the past few years.

There will be no formal services, but there will be a celebration of life in the future when COVID allows!

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the

Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital/Maine Medical Center/Philanthropy Dept.,

22 Bramhall St.,

Portland, ME 04102 or

fundraising.mmc.org/bbch-donate-now.

Guest Book