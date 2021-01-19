Judy (Fox) Shea 1941 – 2021 ORR’S ISLAND – Judy (Fox) Shea, 79, died at her home surrounded by family on Friday Jan. 15, 2021. She was born in Lewiston on April 10, 1941, a daughter of Dr. William and Frances Gerry Fox. She attended Brunswick schools, graduating from Brunswick High School. She married Byron Shea in Brunswick on Oct 22, 1958. Throughout the years Judy was an active member of the community she loved. She supported her husband’s business, Shea’s Plastering by handling the bookkeeping. Her love of decorative painting, knitting, crocheting and sewing was enjoyed by her family and many others. She was predeceased by a brother, David Fox, a sister, Jennifer Fox. A forever loving and kind wife and mother, she is survived by her husband, Byron Shea of Orr’s Island; a son, Blair Shea and wife Angela of Orr’s Island, two daughters, Sherry Kenney and husband Greg of Richmond, Jill Bichrest and husband Kevin of Cundy’s Harbor; a brother, Jim Fox and his wife Elizabeth of Sandwich, Mass., two sisters, Nancy Ford and husband Ned of Huntersville, N.C., Beverly Fox and her husband Bruce Carlson of Cape Corral, Fla.; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews. Due to current health safety guidance, a service will not be held.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous