In addition to impeachment, Congress can pass the 14th Amendment, which bars from federal or state office any officeholder who takes part in insurrection or rebellion against the U.S.
It would be used to prevent the president or other politicians who supported the attack on the Capitol from holding office in the future. It only requires a simple majority in both houses of Congress and no trial.
We need a functioning government now. We can wait 100 days to send impeachment to the Senate.
On Jan. 20, the Biden administration will accelerate the distribution of vaccine to stop the COVID-19 surge and deaths.
The duty of Congress is to immediately approve President-elect Joe Biden’s Cabinet and top positions in our government, and to pass a massive infrastructure bill so the unemployed can begin working again.
Carole Beal
Blue Hill
