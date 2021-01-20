Movin’ on up

Teacher of year nominations open

Nominations are now open for the 2021 County Teachers of the Year and 2022 Maine Teacher of the Year. Members of the public are encouraged to nominate educators who demonstrate a commitment to excellence and who inspire the achievement of all students.

“We know that Maine teachers are doing amazing work educating our students, especially through the impossible challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Commissioner Pender Makin said. “By putting a name forward as a nomination in the Teacher of the Year Program you will not only give them the recognition they deserve, but you will also give them the chance to take a more active leadership role in education in our state.”

Nominations can be made through the Maine Teacher of the Year website and will be open through 5 p.m. Feb. 5.

To be considered for both awards, a person must hold the appropriate professional certification for their position, be employed by a Maine public school, have been teaching for a minimum of five years and three in Maine and remain teaching in the county for which they are selected during the year of recognition. See mainetoy.org for details.

The 2021 County Teachers of the Year serve as advocates for teachers, students and efforts underway in Maine schools to prepare students for success in college, career and civic life. They serve as advisers to the Department of Education. The 2021 County Teacher of the Year cohort will be recognized in a special announcement in May and the Teacher of the Year Gala in the fall.

Law firm donates computers

Baker Newman Noyes has partnered with Portland-based nonprofit Ruth’s Reusable Resources to donate firm computers and accessories that have been retired from service to the 3Rs Computer Re-Life Program.

The Computer Re-Life Program at Ruth’s Reusable Resources works with local companies to recycle technology and make it available for Maine teachers and students.

As one of the largest accounting and advisory firms in northern New England, Baker Newman Noyes routinely upgrades its technology inventory for security and efficiency purposes. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, BNN has donated more than 140 laptops, desktops and related accessories and equipment to the Computer Re-Life Program, with another donation planned in 2021. The program enables school districts to procure quality technology for entire classrooms of students at significantly reduced costs.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: