Hires, promotions, appointments

The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine has elected Berman & Simmons attorney Jodi Nofsinger as president of its board of directors. Nofsinger has served on the board since 2009, most recently as vice president and equity officer.

“It is an absolute honor to be the newest board president for the ACLU of Maine,” Nofsinger said. “I share this organization’s passion for justice and strengthening the liberty of people in the great state of Maine, and I look forward to continuing the fight for those who need us.”

The ACLU of Maine advocates for racial justice, immigrants’ rights, criminal legal reform, free speech, privacy and voting rights. Nofsinger has a long history of assisting the ACLU of Maine on cases, most notably the groundbreaking victory to secure the rights of transgender students to use the correct bathroom for their gender.

Full Plates Full Potential announced that Justin Strasburger has been selected to be the Portland organization’s first executive director and joined the team Jan. 6. A native of New Jersey, Strasburger graduated from Bowdoin College and followed his heart back to Brunswick, where he now lives with his family.

“Poverty and child hunger are societal failings, not those of any one individual or family,” Strasburger said. “It is incumbent on all of us to work collectively to not only ensure children can access the food they need today, but also to work towards a better, more perfect future.”

Daniel “DJ” Kramer has recently joined Troubh Heisler, a Scarborough law firm. Kramer is a general practice attorney focusing primarily on real estate, zoning/land use, estate planning and administration, business entities and general civil litigation.

Williams Realty Greater Portland announced Chelsea Given has joined the staff as director of Agent Services, servicing all new and current agents in Maine.

Bishop Robert Deeley has been elected as the chairman of the board at The National Catholic Risk Retention Group. Since July 2019, the bishop has served as a member of the insurance company’s board of directors. Deeley’s appointment is in addition to his duties as the 12th bishop of the Diocese of Portland.

Jeremy Fischer, Esq. has been named board chairperson of Jobs for Maine Graduates, which also welcomed six new board members to help launch JMG’s student-centered, results-driven priorities in its latest five-year strategic plan. Fischer is an attorney with the Portland-based law firm Drummond Woodsum. New board members include Jean Sanders, CPA, director of tax at L.L.Bean; Jon Mason, vice president of human resources at General Dynamics Bath Iron Works; Jesse Cyr, director of strategic communications at WEX; Shawn Cunningham, news anchor at WAGM in Presque Isle; Ginny Swain, professor emerita at Dartmouth College; and Dr. Glenn Cummings, president of the University of Southern Maine.

Portland law firm Murray Plumb & Murray announced that Katherine Krakowka has been elected a director of the firm as of Jan. 1. Krakowka is co-chairperson of the Maine State Bar Association’s Bankruptcy Section and serves as the Portland-area alumni chapter leader for Boston College Law School. She is a resident of North Yarmouth.

Verrill welcomed attorney Emily Coombs to the firm as a member of the Employment & Labor Group, resident in the firm’s Portland office.

Granted

Maine Historical Society has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the Leon Levy Foundation in New York City to launch a major initiative that will provide public access to its signature architecture and landscape architecture collections. The initiative will support the acquisition and processing of the professional archives of renowned Maine landscape architect Patrick Chassé and the development of a new online portal on the Maine Memory Network. The grant will also support the first phase towards a major new portal on Maine Memory Network, to introduce the public to Maine’s built environment. A vast reference resource for architects, landscape architects, garden designers, property owners, restoration contractors and the public, 7,500 architecture commission records and hundreds of landscape design survey records will be included.

