RETIREMENTS

Finance Authority of Maine CEO Bruce Wagner recently announced plans to retire on Feb. 5, and he will be replaced on an interim basis by FAME’s chief risk officer, Carlos Mello. The FAME board of directors will begin an immediate, national search for Wagner’s successor. Upon his retirement announcement, Gov. Janet Mills thanked Wagner for his “leadership of FAME and for his partnership, particularly in the development of the state’s 10-year strategic economic development plan.” Mills is expected to name a permanent CEO following a search process by the FAME board of directors. FAME is a quasi-independent state agency that provides innovative financial solutions to help Maine citizens pursue business and educational opportunities.

Steve Rowe, president and CEO of the Maine Community Foundation, will retire this summer after leading the statewide foundation since 2015. At the outset of Rowe’s tenure, he led community conversations across the state, allowing hundreds of people to talk about the opportunities and challenges they saw to improve the quality of life for residents of their communities. Since 2016, the foundation has aimed to address five core areas: a strong start for children, access to education, racial equity, thriving older people, and growth of entrepreneurship and innovation. Rowe, 67, looks forward to more time with family and other pursuits upon his retirement.

NEW HIRES

Erik Jennings has joined leading financial security company Northwestern Mutual in its Portsmouth, New Hampshire, office as a financial representative. A native of South Berwick, Jennings earned a dual degree in business and philosophy from Emmanuel College in 2020. Prior to attending Emmanuel College, he was a student at the Hebron Academy in Hebron. In his new role, he will join a team of specialists offering a wide array of products. In offering comprehensive financial planning, he will provide expert guidance and innovative solutions for a variety of financial needs and goals. Jennings comes to Northwestern Mutual from Smuttynose Brewery in Hampton, New Hampshire, where he was a brand ambassador.

Sebago Technics, a Maine-based, employee-owned engineering consulting firm, has announced the hiring of Terry D. Bennett as vice president of survey-geomatics. Bennett joins Sebago Technics following a broad career including positions with surveying/engineering companies, industry software companies and his own consulting businesses. Bennett is nationally regarded for his knowledge of land-based data management and technologies and is a frequent presenter and author on surveying-geomatics industry topics, as well as being a licensed surveyor, forester and a chartered land surveyor with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

Criterium Engineers has announced that Ethan Field, a licensed professional engineer, recently joined the team as senior project engineer. Field has over 17 years of building envelope consulting experience, working from the Boston area offices of two national firms, most recently as a senior associate at Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates, and prior to that as a senior engineer in the building technology division of Simpson Gumpertz & Heger. He has extensive experience in the investigation, design and repair of roofing and waterproofing systems, and he is currently working on obtaining his Maine engineering license. Field returns to his home state of Maine after receiving his civil engineering undergraduate degree from Bucknell University and his Master of Science degree in engineering management from Northeastern University.

Woodard & Curran CEO Alyson Watson recently announced the appointment of Joe Barbagallo as the firm’s next president of consulting for the industry-leading water and environmental firm. A graduate of Worcester Polytechnic Institute and Columbia University, Barbagallo has more than 30 years of experience serving public and private clients on a wide range of civil, geotechnical, and environmental engineering projects. He joined Woodard & Curran in 2005, assumed the role of civil engineering service line leader in 2007 and in 2014 was promoted to municipal and institutional business leader. He has served as a member of the firm’s board of directors since 2016 and is currently chair of the finance committee, spearheading numerous company initiatives. Barbagallo’s appointment comes as Phyllis Brunner transitions out of the position.

PROMOTIONS

Great Falls Construction has announced the promotion of Karen James to director of pre-construction and estimating services. In her new role, she will be responsible for leading and overseeing the team’s project pre-construction and estimating process and services. James has extensive experience on a wide range of projects and most recently served as a senior project manager on the Great Falls team.

Jim Adsit was promoted from northern Maine director of commercial banking at Camden National Bank to senior vice president, southern Maine director of commercial banking. Based out of Portland, Adsit will be responsible for managing all commercial banking activities and production in southern Maine markets, in addition to directing commercial banking activities for the senior living and senior care line of business. He’s served customers at Camden National Bank since 2016 and has over 33 years of experience in commercial banking and finance. Originally from New York and a graduate of the State University of New York, Adsit spent 18 years heading up commercial banking teams in the Detroit metro area before relocating to Maine. He currently serves on the board of directors for the Bangor Symphony Orchestra.

