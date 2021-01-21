SACO —Add award winner to the list of adjectives describing downtown organization Saco Main Street’s Saco Scoop Ice Cream Shop as the Maine Development Foundation’s Maine Downtown Center, (MDC) program chose The Scoop as its 2020 MDC Project of the Year.

According to the MDC, which serves as a statewide resource for preservation-based downtown revitalization and serves as the state coordinator for the National Main Street Center’s Main Street Program, The Saco Scoop was selected as the only unanimous category amongst their Selection Committee. “The Scoop really does embrace the Main Street Four Point Approach in the way it has to practice all that Saco Main Street preaches to all the other small businesses,” according to the MDC.

Stefa Normanta, who nominated the Scoop as chair of Saco Main Street, said, “The Saco Scoop has been a game changer for Main Street and the Saco community, attracting thousands to our downtown and providing an important community gathering space. I could not be more proud of us taking home the prize on this one. A big thanks to Executive Director Robert Biggs for his deep commitment to leading the effort and continuing to grow the impact of the Scoop. It truly would not have happened without his leadership. … Kudos also to Saco Biddeford Savings, The City of Saco and to all of those who have scooped, shown up, shared and cheered on this unique venture.”

The award, which will be presented via Zoom at 8:30a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28 at the MDC’s Virtual Annual Awards and Celebration, will feature keynote speaker Stacy Mitchell, co-director of the Institute for Local Self Reliance.

The Saco Scoop, known for its quirky ice cream creations such as the “Unlawful Waffle” and the “Saco Taco” (both being featured on television regionally and nationally) is located in the historic Atkinson Building at 209 Main St. in Saco.

For more information on the Saco Scoop visit www.sacoscoop.com. For more information on Saco Main Street activities visit www.sacomainstreet.org

