WESTBROOK – Barbara Rumo, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side, on Friday Jan. 15, 2021.

Barbara was born to Francis “Bud” and Lorraine (Parker) St. Clair in Lewiston, on July 22, 1943, growing up in North Deering and graduating from Deering High School’s class of 1961. Post high school she attended Gorham State Teachers College for two years.

That summer she met her future husband, the love of her life Carmine Rumo. In 1961 Carmine went into the Army and when he returned home, they began building their life together. Barbara and Carmine were married April 4, 1964. They welcomed three children Teresa, Christine, and Michael. The family resided in Cape Elizabeth for 52 years where many memories were made and life-long friendships were begun.

Barbara had a long career at Shaw’s Supermarket, working there for 38 years and ending her career in human resources. After retirement she met with other retirees at least once a month, staying in touch with the many friends she made during her career, especially one of her closest friends, Carol Mikkelsen.

One of Barbara’s fondest memories was Wednesday morning bowling with her mother. Her favorite place to be was near the ocean, especially Kettle Cove and Higgins Beach, where she grew up as a child. Barbara and Carmine had their annual fall vacation at Moosehead Lake with their two dearest friends Penny and Victor Esposito.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 56 years Carmine Rumo; her daughter, Teresa Rumo and her fiancé Eric Young of Buxton, her daughter, Christine Edwards and her husband Nicholas Edwards of West Bath, and her son, Michael Rumo and his wife Nesra Ibrahim of South Portland. She is also survived by her brother, Robert St. Clair and his wife Deborah of Bridgton; as well as her seven grandchildren who she loved dearly, Nicholas Quatrano, Sage Edwards, Sierra Edwards and her fiancé Sasa Gluic, Arianna Quatrano and significant other Dean Tarus, Sophia Quatrano and her husband Terry Pilsbury, Iman Adem, and Hassen Adem. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Frances DeRice and her husband Peter, her brother-in-law, Anthony Rumo; and many nieces, nephews and cousins who she cared for and loved deeply.

Barbara was a wonderful mother, wife, nana, mother-in-law, sister, aunt and friend. She loved everyone deeply and cherished time she spent with family. She was everything to everybody and she will be missed by all.

The family would like to thank Dr. Evans and his team at New England Cancer Center and Hospice of Southern Maine, including nurses Erica and Carrie.

To protect the safety of all, a small celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To share memories of Barbara or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society or Animal Refuge League.

Guest Book