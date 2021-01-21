Helen LeBaron Dow 1927 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Helen LeBaron Dow, 93, of Brunswick passed away Jan. 16, 2021. She was born to Lafayette Francis Dow and Eleanor (Prosser) Dow on July 18, 1927, in Lisbon Falls. Helen attended schools in Ann Arbor, Mich. and graduated from Fort Lauderdale, Florida High School in 1944. When her marriage to Regis Edward Buch ended in 1953, she assumed her maiden name. She attended Broward Business College and the State Teachers College in Gorham in 1954. She worked several summers at the Hotel on Monhegan Island. Helen taught at the Dow Ranch School in Pompano Beach, Fla., and was manager at The Forge Motel in Old Forge, N.Y. Moving to Brunswick in 1971, she served as a technical library assistant at Bowdoin College, retiring in 1992. Helen had a great sense of humor and was an engaging conversationalist. She was an avid bird watcher and art lover. She was a long-term resident of Brunswick Apartments and was well-known as being the final community resident living among Bowdoin students with her Maine Coon cat, Bunky. Helen enjoyed dining out with friends and having her evening martini. Helen is survived by her nieces, Cindy (Keith) Keene, Mindy Dow; and sister-in-law, Mary Dow, of Arcadia, Fla.; and close friends, Cindi Smith and Mike Facer. She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Russell Dow; son, Edward “Skippy” Buch; and uncle, Capt. Albert. L. (Marion) Prosser of Springvale. Funeral services will be private. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com

