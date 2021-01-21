PORTLAND – Kevin Benjamin Simmons, 55, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, Scarborough after a long illness, with his loving partner by his side.

Born in Portland on July 7, 1965, to Robert A. Simmons and Jean C. (Russo) Simmons, Kevin attended Portland schools and graduated from Portland High School in 1984. After attending college, pursuing an education in hotel management, he immediately began working in the hospitality field. In 1994, Kevin purchased his first hotel, The Caribou Inn and Convention Center, at only 28 years old. Just a few years later, he purchased his second property, The Presque Isle Inn and Convention Center, in 2000.

Family was incredibly important to Kevin. He was a devoted companion to his partner, David, for 20-plus years and an obsessive “dad” to their beloved military macaw, Tank. He prided himself on being a good son, brother, and nephew and absolutely adored his three nieces to whom he will always be known as their “Uncle Boo Boo.”

Kevin’s medical journey began in 2005 when he was diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia, subsequently having a bone marrow transplant in 2007. While innumerable health challenges occurred in the years that followed, Kevin courageously fought through them, adapting to changes and limitations without complaint, determined to live a full and complete life.

An avid traveller, Kevin and David’s adventures took them all around the country, frequently to Mexico and throughout the Caribbean, and on several trips to Europe. However, there was no place Kevin enjoyed travelling more to than their home in Punta Gorda, Fla. – Kevin’s true “happy place.”

No one loved food more than Kevin. Like his mom before him, he had a gift to be able to take whatever may be available in the pantry that day and concoct an incredible meal. Beyond his culinary talents, he also had a passion for eating – from home-cooked meals to gourmet restaurants and everything in between. It would not be uncommon for Kevin to be eagerly discussing his next meal while eating his current one.

A deep passion for music, Kevin’s summer months were spent attending live concerts around New England as well as theater – from local productions to national tours, throughout the year.

Interests and hobbies aside, most significantly, as a cancer survivor, Kevin felt the importance of providing support to other cancer patients. He joined several leukemia, bone marrow transplant and graft versus host disease support groups, guiding newly diagnosed patients through their illness, providing ongoing encouragement and hope for life beyond cancer. He was an inspiration and a bright light to so many during their darkest times.

Kevin was predeceased by his parents; uncle Anthony Russo, uncle Peter W. Lamb Sr., uncle Linwood “Archie” Archambeau, aunt Caroline J. (Kennedy) Archambeau; and sister-in-law, Rosemary Simmons.

In addition to his life partner, David Katz of Boston, he is survived by his aunt, Patricia Lamb of Portland; his brothers, Robert A. Simmons Jr. of Windham, and Edward A. Simmons and his wife, Beth, of Buxton. He also leaves his three beloved nieces, Jessica Simmons of Portland, Samantha Simmons of Augusta, and Emily Simmons of Buxton.

Due to COVID restrictions, upcoming services will be private. A celebration of Kevin’s life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to all of the doctors, nurses and other medical professionals at New England Cancer Specialists, Maine Medical Center, The Kraft Family Blood Donor Center and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Kevin's tribute page

As Dana-Farber was so integral to Kevin’s leukemia treatment and recovery over the years, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Kevin B. Simmons to support cancer research and patient care at

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute,

P.O. Box 849168,

Boston, MA 02284 or via

http://www.jimmyfund.org/gift.

