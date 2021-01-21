CAMDEN – Gerald “Jerry” C. Philbrick passed away on Jan. 17, 2021 at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport after a brief period of declining health.

He was born on Dec. 20, 1927 in Houlton, a son of Glenwood and Eveline G. (McIntyre) Philbrick.

He often spoke of great memories of growing up in the Paddy Holler neighborhood of Houlton and returned often to reconnect with lifelong friends.

He served in the United States Army and was deployed to Japan for his duration of service for the post World War II reconstruction efforts.

Jerry and Joan lived in Connecticut prior to returning to Maine where they settled in Mars Hill while raising their children and he served on the Maine State Police.

Upon retiring from the State Police after 20 years, he and Joan resettled in Portland. Never being one who wanted to retire, he became a 9-1-1 dispatcher for the Portland Police Department for 10 years.

He then began a new job as a courier for Affiliated Laboratory of Portland – a job he enjoyed as it got him on the road again and meeting new people.

He finally retired at the age of 86 when he and Joan moved to the Rockland area to be nearer their children.

Jerry had a phenomenal memory for the people he knew and he was a natural story teller and was known amongst his family and friends for practical jokes.

Jerry and Joan enjoyed travelling in their retirement; they used their travels to research and document their genealogy and to experience new places and visit many family and friends.

He leaves behind his daughters Sheila Smith (Paul Sobchuk) and Cathy Philbrick of Rockport. He is also survived by his beloved nephews, Terrence and Jeffrey and nieces, Virginia, Pamela Sue, Donna and Barbara, and their families.

Jerry was predeceased by his wife of 69 years, Joan; parents; son, David; brother, Donald; and son-in-law, Scott Sanborn.

Jerry’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the Quarry Hill team in Camden who took loving care of him.

A service will be held at a later date when we are able to gather again. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Jerry’s online guest book.

The family would request that if you would like, please donate to a charity of your choice in Jerry’s memory.

