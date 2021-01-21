Brunswick-based nonprofit Teens to Trails, which provides support to Maine high school outing clubs, is offering a $1,000 scholarship that covers the cost of an immersive outdoor experience for a Maine high school student.

The scholarship is named for Sara Leone, daughter of Teens to Trails founders Carol and Bob Leone. The scholarship was created when Sara Leone was killed in a car accident when she was 15. Originally geared towards students in the Wiscasset area, where Sara Leone attended high school, the scholarship is now open to students throughout the state.

“Sara’s Scholarship provides an amazing opportunity for Maine teens to create the outdoor adventure of their choosing,” Teens to Trails Executive Director Alicia Heyburn said in a news release. “Its enduring legacy and positive impact on high school students statewide is what makes this scholarship so special,”

Sara’s Scholarship is awarded each year to four high school students who are currently members of a registered Maine outing club. Applications are due by Feb. 1, winners will be announced in early March.

Visit teenstotrails.org to apply and for more information.

