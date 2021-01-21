Applications are being accepted for the Herb Paris Health Career Scholarship, available to high school students and non-traditional students interested in pursuing a career in healthcare.

The scholarship program sponsors Midcoast-area students attending college or undergoing technical training. Eligible applicants must plan to pursue an education at an accredited institution and major in a program that will lead to a healthcare career, with the exception of pre-med and biology majors.

In order to be considered, all applications and required documents must be submitted to the Mid Coast Hospital Auxiliary by April 15.

“Over the course of the past year, we have been repeatedly reminded of the importance of well-trained front-line healthcare professionals,” Mid Coast Hospital Auxiliary President Joan Shea said. “The Mid Coast Hospital Auxiliary is grateful to be able to support and encourage those interested in entering such an honorable career.”

Grant range from $500 to $2,000, and students can potentially receive the scholarship for up to four years.

Each year the Mid Coast Hospital Auxiliary awards about $40,000 in Herb Paris Health Career Scholarships. The scholarship committee receives more than 30 applications each year.

Contact the Mid Coast Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship Committee at (207) 373-2122 or [email protected] for more information.

