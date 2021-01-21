Sebago Lake calendar available

Portland Water District’s 2021 “Images of Sebago Lake 2021” calendar, featuring images from amateur photographers, is now available.

This is the 16th Sebago Lake calendar recognizing local talent and their appreciation for Greater Portland’s drinking water source.

Due to the pandemic, distribution of the calendar is slightly different this year. PWD customers can pick up a copy from an outside receptacle at the Sebago Lake Ecology Center at the intersection of routes 237 and 35 in Standish, or go to pwd.org to download a copy or request to receive one by mail.

For more information, email [email protected]

