CLEVELAND — Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant will not play in Friday night’s game against the Cavaliers as the team continues to take a cautious approach with his surgically repaired Achilles tendon.

Durant played a season-high 50 minutes in the Nets’ 147-135 double-overtime loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday night. He had 38 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in Brooklyn’s first game with Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden on the floor together.

Durant tore his right Achilles tendon in June of 2019 and didn’t play last season. A 10-time All-Star, he’s averaging 31.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6 assists.

CAVALIERS: Kevin Porter quickly went from being a future star with the Cavaliers to part of their past.

Cleveland completed a trade with Houston, sending Porter to the Rockets for a second-round draft pick.

The teams agreed to the swap on Thursday night, less than a week after Porter’s outburst in Cleveland’s locker room convinced the team it had to part with the 20-year-old who averaged 10 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists as a rookie and was one of Cleveland’s few bright spots last season.

WARRIORS: The NBA is rescinding the second technical foul assessed to Draymond Green during a 119-104 loss to the New York Knicks on Thursday.

The technical foul will no longer lead to a fine for Green, but the most significant damage from the mistaken call can’t be taken away. After Green was automatically ejected following his second technical foul, the Warriors were forced to play the second half of their matchup against the Knicks without one of their best players.

The technical was called with 1:04 remaining in the first half after Green committed a turnover on a pass intended for rookie teammate James Wiseman.

Official John Butler assessed Green a technical for using profane language that he believed was personally directed at him, but Green was instead yelling at Wiseman. Warriors Coach Steve Kerr said the officiating crew chief, Ben Taylor, apologized to him at halftime.

