WESTBROOK – Bruce R. Valley, 77, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, after battling a long illness. He was born on Oct. 15, 1943 in Portland, the son of Bruce Reline and Helen Burton Valley Lynds.

Bruce was never afraid of hard work, with over 40 years in the moving business, after also working along the Portland waterfront as a teenager. He was a member of the Portland Eagles Casco Aerie #565 Club. Bruce loved to sing, winning several karaoke contests around the area and even made seven CDs. He also enjoyed lighthouses, loons, watching Tom Brady play football, and making others laugh.

Bruce cherished his granddaughter, Mirolee, with whom he went to Disney World with to celebrate both their birthdays and always looked forward to attending her dance recitals.

He is predeceased by his mother, father, stepfathers, Alfonzo Valley and Peter Lynds; wife Odessa Valley; sisters, Deloris Carey, Florence Doughty-Tenney, and Helena Mae DeSilva, brothers, Alfonzo Valley Jr., Roy Lynds, and George Lynds.

He is survived by his girlfriend, Elizabeth Boisvert of Portland; daughter, Michelle Small, son-in-law Joshua Small and granddaughter Mirolee Small of Westbrook; sisters, Julia Dennison of Hollis and Clara Miner of Portland, and brothers, John Lynds of Scarborough and Leslie “Andrew” Lynds of Boise, Idaho; as well as several nieces, nephews; and his karaoke family.

A graveside ceremony will be held at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland at a later date. Arrangements are by A.T. Hutchins, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. Condolences may be made online at http://www.athutchins.com.

