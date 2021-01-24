FALMOUTH – Olga Mary Esty, 94, passed away at her home on Jan. 7, 2021 from cancer. Olga was born on Jan. 28, 1926 to Michele and Pasqualina Muccino. She was the youngest of three children. Olga attended Staples school and later graduated from Portland High School in 1944 .As a young lady, Olga enjoyed singing and dancing especially to Frank Sinatra’s music. Frankie was her favorite. After high school Olga worked for Cressey and Allen and later at Record Land. In 1949 Olga married Robert Esty Sr. They settled into their home in East Deering where they raised their two sons, Robert and Michael. Mostly a stay-at-home mom, Olga was later employed by the Portland School lunch program at Jack Junior High School.When Robert and Michael were young, she never missed any of their sporting events. She loved her boys very much as well as the neighborhood children as if they were her own. In the evening all of the kids would congregate on the front porch and would be rewarded with a piece of Wrigley’s Spearmint gum. She and Bob loved taking road trips with the boys and a car full of their friends to the family cabin at Sugarloaf. Olga was an avid candlepin bowler all of her life. She loved Wednesday night bowling with her Holy Martyrs team mates. Each week Olga would bring goodies for all, mostly consisting of her famous Italian cookies and fudge.Later on, she became an integral part of the family business, Esty Optical. She was truly a “Gal Friday”, answering the phone, running errands and keeping the store sparkling clean. She was also always there with her trusty broom to help in cleaning up after the many apartment renovation projects that the boys were working on. Olga is survived by her son Robert Esty Jr., his wife Janet Hotham and their daughters Laura and Kathryn. She is also survived by her son Michael and his daughters, Leigh-Ann and Sara; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Michele and Pasquilina; husband, Bob, with whom she shared 67 years of marriage; as well as her brother, Fred and sister, Philomena “Honey” Frenzilli.We would like to thank Dr. Christine Gates and the Intermed staff, as well as Dr. Devon Evans and Mark Wrona and the staff of the New England Cancer Specialist. They all treated her with respect and dignity which we are grateful for. We would also like to thank the nurses and staff of hospice. They did a wonderful job keeping mom comfortable and were always there when we needed them. Due to COVID-19 restrictions services will be private, but livestreamed at http://www.pothe.org.A celebration of life will be held at a later date this spring.To share memories of Olga or to leave an online condolence please visit http://www.athutchins.com.﻿

