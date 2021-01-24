GEORGETOWN, Texas – Judith C. Drew (nee Mercatante) died at home on Jan. 19, 2021 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded at the time of her death by her loving and devoted husband of 23 years, William “Bill” Holden, and her sister, Teri Mercatante Donnelly.

Judy was born in 1949 in Brooklyn, N.Y. and spent most of her childhood in Floral Park, Queens, N.Y.

She earned a nursing degree from Northeastern University. While living and practicing nursing in Maine, Judy began her graduate nursing degree. She earned her Ph.D in nursing from the University of Texas and taught for many years at UTMB-Galveston. She became Professor Emeritus in 2008.

Judy was dedicated to education. She was a beloved mentor to many doctoral nursing candidates. She was a senior Fellow for the Sealy Center for Aging and board member for the Houston Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

She led the Awards and Grants Committee, of the Kenneth I. Shine M.D. Academy of Health Science Education. Upon her retirement, The Innovations in Education Awards was named in her honor.

Judy’s passion was helping others, actually everybody. She would make many trips from Texas to Floral Park to help manage her aging parents’ care. She did the same for her 93-year-old aunt who continues to live in Florida.

Judy loved to cook and entertain friends. She always had a freezer full of meals already prepared. Planning ahead was a hallmark of her legacy. She and Bill shared many vacations together and, of course, they were well planned.

Judy was generous with her time and her resources. She served on the Advisory Board for St. Domenic Savio High School, the Home Owner’s Association in her community, and was a guest speaker at many health, and education conferences.

She is predeceased by her parents, Regina and Alfonso Mercatante.

Judy is survived by her husband, Bill Holden; a brother, Al Mercatante and his wife Bea, a sister, Teri Donnelly and her husband Mickey, sisters-in-law Nancy Deweese and Marian Calabretta; nieces and nephews, Lea Hackmann, Danielle Carrick, Joseph Mercatante, Barak Donnelly, Megan Dore; six grandnieces and three grandnephews. She is lovingly missed by her many friends and colleagues from Maine, NYC and Texas.

No memorial services are planned at this time.

It was Judy’s wish that any memorial tributes be made in the form of charitable donations to the Alzheimers Association.

