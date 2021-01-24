PORTLAND/ORRINGTON – Our beloved sister, Charlotte, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 18, 2021, at the age of 61, the cause of her death not yet known. She was born on Jan. 24, 1959 in Homestead, Fla.

She was predeceased by our parents Joseph Henry Gould and Ruth Victoria (Parker) Gould of Orrington; our oldest brother, Maurice Everett Gould of Orrington; and her Kindred Spirit Joseph “Joey” Lee Smalley of York. She grew up in Orrington and graduated from John Bapst High School in 1977.

Charlotte had a tender heart and gentle vibrant spirit. Sorrows and personal losses caused her to struggle with mental illness from early adulthood up to the time of her death with symptoms that were at times debilitating. She experienced hospitalizations, group homes and a period of homelessness until arriving at Logan Place in Portland 15 years ago. There she found some measure of safety; stability and happiness and for that we will be eternally grateful.

We will remember her sense of humor, her creative mind and her sensitive caring soul. Charlotte had a brilliant intellect, a quick wit and was very social within her small circle of friends and acquaintances. They were known to announce enthusiastically, “Charlotte’s here!” when she joined their company. She was fun and enjoyed entertaining and cooking treats for both residents and staff. She was a source of inspiration, extending kindness and caring towards those she knew were in-need of compassion. Her heart was beautiful.

As a family we offered her our love, support and companionship to the extent she chose to embrace it. She especially enjoyed her visits with “Sissy” and phone conversations with her brother Scott. They reminisced, solved problems and shared lots of laughter. We all loved her and although we’re grieving her loss, we’re thankful she’s now at peace and whole as she makes her journey Home.

She is lovingly remembered by her sister, Jody “Sissy” Gould (Scarborough), brother, Scott Gould (Pacific Grove, Calif.), sister, Laurie (Gould) Goupee and husband John (Scarborough); much loved nephews; cousin, Celeste “Lessie” Murray (Saco); aunt Elaine Hall (Chesterville); many “Gould” cousins, nieces; her very special “family” at Logan place.

A private graveside service and memorial gathering will be held in the coming months.

To share memories of Charlotte or to leave an online condolence please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in remembrance of Charlotte to

Logan Place

C/O Preble St. Resource Center,

38 Preble St.

Portland, ME 04101.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous