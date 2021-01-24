HARRISON – On Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, Chester “Randolph” Parker Jr., former gentleman farmer, world traveler, skipper of the s/y Bahtiyar, and longtime house manager at Deertrees Theatre, finally made it to the Tiki bar in the sky at the age of 75 after a short illness.

Randolph was born August 15, 1945, in Portland to Eleanor (Smart) and Chester R. Parker. He graduated from Bridgton High School and attended MacMurray College for a short time before he reportedly used his college money to buy a fast car to travel out west and ski.

Randolph spent much of his life traveling the world. He lived a life full of adventures, from skiing and ranching at the Sirpos Ranch in Aspen to working on mega yachts as a shipmate. He spent years in Europe sailing his yacht the Bahtiyar around the Mediterranean, picking up passengers and sharing good food and drinks with new friends.

He spent 11 summers as the house manager of Deertrees Theatre, where he was known for his press releases and introductions to the evening’s performers. Anyone who went to a performance will remember his dapper white tux and droll humor.

Randolph loved impractical cars, especially fast convertibles, kayaking until Long Lake froze, sailing, camping, hiking and cross-country skiing. He especially loved good company, warm sunshine, and exciting conversations over one’s favorite beverage and a smoke. Randolph believed in suffering comfortably and enjoying life as much as possible. He encouraged those he loved to travel, take risks, and go on adventures and especially not take themselves too seriously. To close friends, he might call late in the afternoon with a plan for a road trip the next day or expect you to stop by the house for a drink. He imparted much wisdom to those he loved.

Randolph was preceded in death by his parents, Eleanor and Chester; his beloved aunt, Dorothea Smart; and many great friends.

He is survived by his sister, Lynn Schiavi and husband John of Harrison, and Naples, Fla.; his nieces, Deb Schiavi Cote and husband Paul of Harrison, Kate Schiavi Melioris and husband Todd of Johns Creek, Ga.; and five grandnephews and niece Nicholas and Michael Cote and wife Kara, and Evan, Ella Pearl and Bryson Melloris. He was loved by many, especially his long-time friends the Bearses, Hayes, Sullivans, Storeys; his cousins; and many others.

Randolph has many plans for his earthly body, and remembrances will be held around the world to return him to the places he loved.

We encourage all to raise a glass in his memory. Have a drink ready for us when we meet again, my friend.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations, in memory of Randolph Parker, to

Deertrees Theatre

156 Deertrees Road,

P.O. Box 577,

Harrison, ME 04040.

