GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. – Nancy Lorene Trefethen, 76, of Green Valley, Ariz., passed away peacefully at Northwest Medical Center Tucson on Jan. 18, 2021.

Nancy was born on Sept. 30, 1944 in Portland and graduated as valedictorian from South Portland High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Maine, after which she taught high school English in South Portland.

She later worked as a medical administrative assistant at Maine Medical Center, Eastern Maine Medical Center, and Holy Family Hospital (Massachusetts), from which she retired in 2004.

Nancy lived in Arizona for the past 16 years, where she relished the sunshine and her daily activities in the Quail Creek community. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and often traveled with her children and grandchildren. She was also a skilled sewer and avid quilter. She always looked forward to an annual quilting getaway with her best friend of 46 years, Mary Chick (David) of Portland. Her family and friends will cherish the pieces she lovingly created for them.

Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Ralph and Ardith (née Frank) Libby.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, William, of Green Valley, Ariz.; sons, Geoffrey of Mesa, Ariz. and Brian (Jodi) of Milton, N.H., daughter, Lisa (Takashi Buma) of Niskayuna N.Y.; brother, Stephen Libby (Jocelyn) of Saco; her father’s longtime companion, Marion Lowe of South Portland; niece, Alexandra Caron (Joseph) of Gorham; grandchildren, Collin Trefethen and Evan Buma; and many beloved friends in Green Valley and New England.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Nancy’s memory to The Animal League of Green Valley (talgv.org)

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous