WINDHAM – Dale C. Miles of Windham went home to Jesus on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.

He graduated from Yarmouth High School in 1973.

Dale owned Brighton Avenue Redemption Center for 40 years. He spent lots of time with family in Florida and weekend trips to the White Mountains. He loved going to the Red Sox and watching the Patriots with his son. He was determined, generous, and loved unconditionally. He believed the most important thing in life was knowing Jesus.

He is survived by his five grandchildren who he loved more than life, Thomas, Lincoln, Miles, Willow, and Millie; his three children; his two brothers; and a niece.

The Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 20 at a time and place TBD (Update will be posted on http://www.AdvantagePortland.com)

Isaiah 40:26

In lieu of flowers tell somebody about Jesus

