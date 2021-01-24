FREEPORT – Joycelyn Marie Roux, formally Joycelyn M. Green, peacefully passed away in the presence of her children, Kerri Lynn Green of Lewiston and Tony Green of Portland after a long illness.

Joycelyn was born March 4, 1947 to Dominic Roux and Martha (Landry) Roux. She grew up in Lewiston and graduated from Lewiston High School. Active in Girl Scouts and as a junior Maine Guide she loved and cherished summers on the lake waterskiing and lobster cookouts at the ocean. After high school she graduated from St. Joseph College and later earned a master’s in social work at USM.

Raising a family in Scarborough she was co-owner of the Splendid Restaurant in Portland and managed Simpsons Restaurant on Sebago Lake .

Her career in education began in Lebanon, Cape Elizabeth Middle School and finishing to retirement at Kennebunk Elementary as a cherished school counselor. At Kennebunk she is remembered as inspiring mentor and teacher. Her friends and colleagues treasure her as brilliant conversationalist and enthusiastic book club member.

The summer of 1983 she was given the opportunity to be head counselor of Camp Kingsley Pines in Raymond. For 18 summers she was a valued resource for support. Being part of a summer camp at the beginning with family and friends is a great honor and accomplishment .

Joycelyn adored her grandchildren. She is missed by Cassie Ashton- Griffin (Dan Griffin) of Standish, Ella Ashton (Justin Tabor) of Buffalo, N.Y., Anthony Green (Francesca Green), Brady Green and Charlie Green of Portland. Her love of reading books, singing French lullabies, walking on the beach will be passed on to her great-grandchildren, Nikola Tabor and River Green Griffin.

She is survived by her siblings, Raymond Roux of Greene, Daniel Roux (June Roux) of Lewiston and Luanne Theriault (Ron Theriault) of Minot; many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life is planned for this summer. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

Guest Book