WATERBORO – Sandra Jean Brown, 72, passed away peacefully in Waterboro on Jan. 22, 2021.

She was born in Biddeford on Oct. 22, 1948, a daughter of the late Robert and Lillian (Critchley) Blow Sr., and graduated from Old Orchard Beach High School in 1968.

Over the years she worked for Arundel Market, Corning Costar and for many years as a CNA upon graduating from her medical training.

She will always be remembered for the enjoyment she had quilting, knitting, ceramics and spending as much time as she could with her family and friends.

Sandra is predeceased by her husband of 31 years, Robert Lloyd Brown; and her brother, Charles Blow.

She is survived by her children, Dana Brown and his significant other Ann of Waterboro, Shawn Brown and his wife Cynthia of Old Orchard Beach, Tim Brown and his wife Jamie of Harrison, Tenn., and Fred Yerxa and his wife Sharon; grandchildren, Robert Moorehead Jr, Melissa Fraser, Tiffany Cox, Michael and Jeffrey Stewart, Cody Woodward, Heather Hider, Abigale Brown, Johannah and Olivia Brown; several great-grandchildren; and special friend, Peggy Harvey

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday Jan. 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Rd. (Route 22) in Buxton. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday Jan. 27 at Greenwood Cemetery in Biddeford, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband Robert. Please be mindful of COVID restrictions and mask wearing.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, https://www.mainefuneral.com/

Guest Book