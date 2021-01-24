STANDISH – Dennis J. Klimko, who was born in Portland on Jan. 11, 1950, the son of Joseph C. and Eileen J. (Conley), passed away Jan. 5, 2021.

Dennis was a Vietnam army veteran. He worked at Lucas Tree as a supervisor prior to retirement.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 49 years, Gail Viney; his daughter, Amy (Chris Poulin) and granddaughter, Madison; his son, Joff (Jenna) and grandson, Greyson. He also leaves his sisters, Jean Deetjen and Judith Richard, brother Thomas (Sue); several nieces and nephews.

At this time, no services.

