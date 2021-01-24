LAKE MARY, Fla. – Carolyn Wormwood, 95, formally of North Berwick, passed away peacefully at VITAS Hospice in Lake Mary, Fla. on Jan. 18, 2021. Born, in Natick, Mass. to William and Olive Vance on Oct. 18, 1925.

She graduated from Sargent’s College, Boston University in physical therapy in 1946. She married her husband of 60 years, Wayne Wormwood, in 1947 and moved with him back to North Berwick.

Carolyn taught 4th grade for over 40 years in the local school system and sang in the First Congregationalist Church Choir for nearly four decades. She had many passions beyond her deep love for family and friends. Her life was spent devoted to volunteerism.

After surviving breast cancer, she assisted other patients with “Reach to Recovery” as a physical therapist. Along with husband Wayne, Irene Allen, and Jed Court, they founded Camp Waban, now known as Waban Projects in Sanford. She was the waterfront director there and coached the Maine Special Olympic Swim Team for several years.

Along with Wayne, volunteerism continued in retirement to include the Walt Disney World Marathon and WDW golf tournaments while living in Haynes City, Fla. They also volunteered thousands of hours at AdventHealth Heart of Florida Hospital, Davenport, Fla.

Carolyn was predeceased by husband, Wayne,

in 2006. She is survived by her son, Vance and wife Cynthia of Scarborough; grandson, Erik Wormwood and wife Joyce, great-granddaughters Lily and Ruby of Arlington Mass.; grandson, Andrew Wormwood of Madbury, N.H.; and son, Brian and wife Judith Pickering of Orlando, Fla.; and step-grandson, Cyrus Gould of Friendship.

We wish to thank her caregivers of the Lake Mary Health and Rehabilitation Center, Lake Mary, Fla. A Celebration of Life service is planned in August for both Carolyn and Wayne at Hillside Cemetery, North Berwick. http://www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com

