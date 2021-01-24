PORTLAND – Lester A. Minard, 70, passed away on Jan. 19, 2021 at the Barron Center after a brief illness. He was born in Gorham on April 1, 1950, to James A. and Cleo (Harris) Minard.

Lester will be remembered as a fixture in the White Rock community. He lived there with his family for 65 years. He enjoyed daily walks with his dad and watching all the children play in the neighborhood. Easy to please, Lester only needed a swing, cartoons, music, little powdered donuts and lots of hugs

Lester is survived by his sister, Ann Mallory and her husband, Daren, brothers, Gerald W. Minard and his wife, Mary, and Roger J. Minard and his wife, Hazel; and many nieces, and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the Barron Center for the extraordinary care they provided for Lester in the last five years. He was truly loved and adored.

A private family service will be held at the White Rock Cemetery in Gorham.

To express condolences and to participate in Lester’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the

Barron Center,

1145 Brighton Ave.,

Portland, ME 04102.

