GRAY – William “Terry” Terrence Brown, 81, passed away peacefully on Jan. 16, 2021, after a brief battle with a rare cancer, surrounded by family.

He was born on Sept. 28, 1939, in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada. In 1952, his single mother moved herself and her children to Maine, where they settled in North Yarmouth. She met and married a wonderful man named, Calvin, that raised and loved her children as his own, as well as the child they had together.

He attended North Yarmouth Academy and then joined the Navy where he worked as a machinist and sailed on destroyers and carriers. In 1962, he and his brother started a home building company named Brown Homes, Inc. He married and raised his family in the town of Scarborough. Over the 30 years Brown Homes, Inc. was in business, they became known as some of the finest builders in Maine. They had a natural talent and eye to create some of the most desirable housing developments.

They also entered the commercial sector where they went on to build numerous nursing homes, multi-unit high rises, storage facilities and marinas. They were innovators, bringing many “first of its kind” to Maine. Brown Homes, Inc. was a well-known and trusted building company.

He lived in Fort Myers, Fla. for approximately seven years, where he established a Maine seafood restaurant and built a few homes. Upon returning to Maine, he joined his son Terry of Terry Brown Builders, Inc. They introduced the concept of “55 and over,” one-level home developments to Maine, a concept he brought back from Florida.

His interests included anything to do with the great outdoors, such as: ocean sport fishing on his boat, The Sneak Attack, hunting in Parmachenee and other parts of the world, snowmobiling and motorcycling with his family and many dear friends.

He was predeceased by his mother, Lona York and stepfather, Calvin York of North Yarmouth, his father, Arthur Brown of Canada; and two sons, Troy and Todd Brown of Scarborough.

He is survived by his loving wife of 12 wonderful years, Bonnie Brown of Gray; son, Terry Brown and wife Tammy and their two children, Taylor and Tanner Brown of Scarborough; son, Toby Brown and his two children, Tiana and Trevor Brown of Scarborough; daughter, Tiffany Brown and her fiancé Dana Fox of Scarborough; daughter-in-law, Cindy Brown of Old Orchard Beach and her two children, Erica Brown and Leah (Anderson-Brown) Snowman and husband Chad of Scarborough and his former wife and mother of his children, Ellen Brown of Scarborough. He is also survived by his brother, Earl Brown and his wife, Mavis of South Portland, sister, Patzi (Brown) St. Pierre of North Yarmouth, sister, Donna (Brown) Gallant and husband Bob of North Yarmouth, sister, Marlene (York) Douphinett and husband, John of North Yarmouth; and many loving nieces and nephews, which he adored; his beloved dog, Zoe and cat, Spanky.

He was a very kindhearted and humorous gentleman that impacted everyone he met. He always had a strong work ethic and he enjoyed having fun with family and friends. He will be sorely missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him. His family would like to thank all who have extended their love and support.

A private family graveside service will be held in the spring. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view Terry’s obituary page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to:

American Cancer Society, Northern New

England Region,

1 Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300,

Topsham, ME 04086-1240

Guest Book