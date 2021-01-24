BRADENTON, Fla. – Ernest W. Ryder, 84 years old, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away on Jan. 14, 2021, in Portland.

Ernest was born in Portland, to Cleveland and Isabel Ryder on May 1, 1936, in Portland, Maine.

He graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School in 1954. After proudly serving in the United States Marine Corps, he attended Burdett College receiving a degree in accounting.

He married Joanne LeFebvre in 1961 in Portland and they resided in Cape Elizabeth for many years before retiring and moving to Bradenton, Fla.

Ernest worked 32 years for Unum, serving as a CPA and directing various corporate operations.

He was a 60-year member of Hiram Lodge, South Portland, and active in many masonic activities: Kora and Sahibe Shrine Temples; Master Artisan of Teocalli #183, Sarasota, Fla.; and member of the International Supreme Council Order of Demolay.

Ernest is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Duane and Clayburn Ryder.

Ernest is survived by his wife Joanne of Bradenton, Fla.; his daughter, Marla and her wife Natasha Harpel of Sarasota, Fla.; his son, Mark and his wife Martha and their children Nash and Ellis of Kennebunk; his daughter, Margo and her wife Cathy Shimko of Bradenton, Fla.; and his son Bro. Matthew, of Arlington, Va., and his daughter, Brenna and husband, 1st Lt. Scott Davidson of Grand Forks, N.D.; his brother, Dana and wife Nancy of Buxton; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

There will be a celebration of life on March 6, 11 a.m., at Christ Episcopal Church, Bradenton, Fla. A graveside service and interment ceremony will be held in May at Riverside Cemetery, Cape Elizabeth.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Condolences may be expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to

Christ Episcopal Church Music Program,

4030 Manatee Ave.,

Bradenton, FL 34205.

Guest Book