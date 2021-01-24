SALEM TWP – Scott Andrew Moynihan, 48, passed away unexpectedly at his camp in Salem Township, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. He was born in Portland, April 5, 1972, a son of Harvey and Sherri (Dearborn) Moynihan.Scott grew up in Gray, attending Gray-New Gloucester Schools and graduated from North Yarmouth Academy in 1990. He briefly attended USM, and went on to work at Embassy Suites Hotel, the Portland Press Herald, Dead River Oil Co., Downeast Energy, and most recently Napa Auto Parts.He was active in a local snowmobile club, having recently served as President. He also helped his father coach varsity basketball in the early 2000’s.Scott loved most sports, but most of all basketball, golf, and auto racing. Some of the best moments of his life were spent with his family and friends snowmobiling, four-wheeling, golfing with buddies, going to camp, playing darts, hosting Daytona 500 parties, sitting around the firepit telling stories and enjoying a cold beer, attending family reunions, having lobster and clambakes, and getting take-out at Ken’s Place in Pine Point.He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Lewis and Phyllis Moynihan and maternal grandparents, Carl and Priscilla Dearborn. He is survived by his wife Kim, son Devon, and daughter Taylor, all of North Yarmouth; his parents, Harvey and Sherri Moynihan of Gray; brother Brian, sister-in-law Michelle, nephew Ethan, and niece Erin, all of Elliot; uncle Lew and his wife Jackie of Yarmouth, uncle Eric and wife Debi of Yarmouth; cousins, Lew, Casey, Kevin, and Kelly, and their families; in-laws, Joe and Valerie Chappell of Falmouth; and countless friends and acquaintances. We will all miss him forever.Due to Covid-19, there will be no services. Our family is grateful to the Wiles Remembrance Center in Farmington for their compassionate care, support, and assistance during this difficult time. Please hold your loved ones closely. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at http://www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.The family kindly asks that those who desire,consider memorial gifts in Scott’s memory to the:Center for GrievingChildren555 Forest Ave.Portland, ME 04101

