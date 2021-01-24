SCARBOROUGH – Bruce “Bear” Gordon Simpson, 71, of Scarborough, passed away peacefully on Jan. 17, 2021 at his home, following a short battle with ALS.

Bruce was born in Bangor on Dec. 2, 1949 to Francis and Miriam (Gordon) Simpson. In early 1950, the family moved to Prospect Harbor. As a Boy Scout, he developed a lifelong love of the outdoors. In 1960, he was recognized by Vice President Nixon for saving a young woman from drowning.

As a teenager, he worked as a lobsterman for his father’s lobster co-op in Corea. He graduated from Sumner High School in 1967, and from Southern Maine Community College (formerly SMVTI) in 1969 with a degree in the Culinary Arts.

Over the years, Bruce worked as a sternman, a longshoreman, and in the restaurant industry. In 1980, he began his career with Huttig Building Products (formerly Winter Company), where he spent 30 years as a truck driver, delivering products and laughs throughout New England. In 2004, he earned driver of the year, and later retired in 2010. He was a Freemason and a member of the Governor William King Lodge #219.

Throughout his life, Bruce spent many summer days in his boat fishing off Pine Point. He was well known for his incredible culinary skills and he loved nothing more than to prepare a big meal for his family and friends. He was creative, inventive, and a skilled maker of many things, and was an accomplished woodworker.

Bear was larger than life and commanded every room that he was in with his natural sense of humor; leaving all who knew him smiling and laughing, and most often, with a full belly.

He was predeceased by his mother and father, father-in-law James “Jim” MacDonald; granddaughter Lillian, and grandson Aiden.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Karolyn (MacDonald) Simpson of Scarborough; his son, James Simpson and wife Courtney (Evans) Simpson of Scarborough; granddaughter, Mena Simpson; his sister, Karen (Simpson) Mitchell of Glenburn; his niece, Mary (Mitchell) Dyer and her husband Shawn Dyer of Glenburn; and two grandnephews, Cameron and Colby Dyer.

All services will be held at a later date, when family and friends can safely gather to celebrate his life.

The family of Bruce wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Benedict Farino, and the members of the Scarborough Public Safety team.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral home, Scarborough.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the

ALS Association;

http://www.ALS.org or

The ALS Association Northern New England Chapter,

The Concord Center,

10 Ferry St.,

Concord, NH 03301.

