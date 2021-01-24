CAPE ELIZABETH – Maureen C. Sibley, 77, of Cape Elizabeth, passed away on Jan. 18, 2021, in Scarborough, with her loving husband and daughter by her side.

Maureen was born on June 16, 1943, in Newark, N.J., the daughter of Joseph Leo McManus and Catherine Collopy Quadrel.

Maureen was happiest when she was spending time with her family. She enjoyed spending time by the ocean, working puzzles with her grandchildren, crossword puzzles, reading and cooking for her family. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Maureen was predeceased by her parents and is survived by her husband of 46 years, Ronald C. Sibley; her daughter, Catherine St. Martin and son-in-law, Ray St. Martin of Bolton, Mass.; two granddaughters, Lily and Lauren St. Martin; and a brother, Joseph McManus of Colonial, N.J.

In keeping with Maureen’s wishes, there will be no visiting hours and services will be private.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to

The Jimmy Fund online at http://jimmyfund.org/ways-to-give/giving,

by phone (800)52-JIMMY (1-800-525-4669)

or by mail at

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and The Jimmy Fund,

P.O. Box 849168,

Boston, MA 02284-9168.

