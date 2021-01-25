A boy, Isaac Sawyer Abbott born to Abigail (Isaacson) and Alexander Lucius Abbott on January 12, 2021, of Brunswick, Maine. Maternal Grandparents, Margaret & George Isaacson of Brunswick, Maine. Paternal Grandparents, Diana & Mark Abbott of Dundas, MN. Siblings, Allegra & Eve Abbott.

