A boy, Isaac Sawyer Abbott born to Abigail (Isaacson) and Alexander Lucius Abbott on January 12, 2021, of Brunswick, Maine. Maternal Grandparents, Margaret & George Isaacson of Brunswick, Maine. Paternal Grandparents, Diana & Mark Abbott of Dundas, MN. Siblings, Allegra & Eve Abbott.
