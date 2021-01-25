Schools were forever changed with the high-profile shootings at Columbine High School in Colorado in 1997. As a Maine public school teacher at that time, our staff met and came up with an “active shooter” plan to keep our staff and students safe. Since that time over 100 shootings have occurred on educational campuses across the U.S. Safety at our schools is a monthly item on staff meeting agendas.

Then Sept. 11 happened and our safety drills changed to busing students off school campuses to designated safe areas. School security plans were tightened. Schools doors are now locked. No admittance without identification.

The insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, will forever change security on our federal and state capitols. Metal detectors and heightened security measures are in place to protect us all.

What we really need to work towards is stricter gun control laws.

Lucy Lloyd

Freeport

