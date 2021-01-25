The following was addressed to columnist John Balentine:

I am so tremendously impressed with your delicate handling of the Trump legacy (Here’s Something, Jan. 15). You seem to have walked a very fine line between the two extremes without offending anyone. (Wait for all the hate mail to prove me wrong.) And you still got the message out. Congrats.

Trump did many wonderful things for our country as president, but was so lacking as a person that half of American voters will never acknowledge his accomplishments. And now that the Democrats have taken control of both the executive and legislative branches of government (with the potential to stack the judicial), we’re sure to see a reversal of much of this progress.

Sadly, we are part of a very small minority who can see both the good and the bad of the Trump administration.

Thanks again,

Geoff Geoffrion

Cape Elizabeth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: