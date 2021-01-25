Dear John Balentine,

You are such a breath of fresh air and it was so nice to read your article (“Trump’s legacy,” Jan. 15). There are 75 million of us who liked living in a free country. Now we will be inundated by hordes of illegals from all over the world storming our borders. How people don’t know what a good job President Trump was doing shows how little honest news they are getting. They are going to find out very soon what a mistake they made.

My ancestor, Stephen Hopkins, came over on the Mayflower and he came to this country with nothing but a desire to build a great country. He would be saddened by what is happening. Free speech is under fire and the new power is responsible for doing away with the First Amendment – frightening.

Thank you for your courage to write this article.

Diane Robinson

Wiscasset

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: