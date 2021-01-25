Dean Batterman 1940 – 2021 BATH – Dean Batterman, 80, passed away peacefully on Jan. 20, 2021 at his home in Bath. He passed to new life as he had lived: with dignity, a quiet strength, and a faith in God that was solid and absolute. Born in Nebraska, on March 17, 1940, Dean went on to graduate from the University of Missouri School of Engineering. After college he served four years in the U.S. Navy. While in Maine with the Navy in 1966, he met and married the love of his life, Stephanie Guerin. They moved to the Rochester, N.Y. area where he worked as an engineering manager for Xerox Corporation and where the couple raised three daughters. While there, he received a master’s degree in business administration from the Rochester Institute of Technology. After retirement he was able to fulfil a life-long dream of becoming a custom woodworker and spent many happy years designing and building furniture, woodturning, and repairing and restoring furniture, in New York and later in Maine. He and his wife moved back to Maine in 2007 and joined Grace Episcopal Church in 2012 where he served as an usher and as a member of the church vestry. There he shared his wisdom and organizational abilities. In 2019 he managed the move of the church organ from the choir loft to the sanctuary to make it easier for older choir members to continue to add their voices to worship services. His greatest joy was as a husband, father and grandfather and in finding ways to serve his church and to celebrate life. He was a gentle and compassionate teacher to his children. He taught them the practical tools they would need to succeed in life. But even more than that, he set an example of living a moral and ethical life, of concern for others, the earth, and the ability to be true to oneself. The world has lost a strong, beautiful, and compassionate soul. His quiet strength and loving presence will be deeply missed by his wife of 54 years, Stephanie; his daughters, Jennifer (Scott), Sarah (Rodney), and Stephanie; two grandchildren, Emma and Jacob; as well as his sister, Ella Mae Sprick (Donald); and many nieces, nephews; and sisters-in law. His family is grateful for the professional and compassionate care of the New England Cancer Specialists, and the support and prayers of his parish family at Grace Episcopal Church. A memorial service will be celebrated on Zoom on Saturday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. At https://gracebath.org/special-announcements/ . Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com . In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, (www.Pancan.org) or to the Rector’s Discretionary Fund at Grace Episcopal Church.

