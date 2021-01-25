Benjamin Stanwood Higgins 1928 – 2021 MARIETTA, Ga. – On Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, Benjamin Stanwood Higgins passed away at the age of 92, in Marietta, Ga. Ben was a lifetime resident of Brunswick. He was born on July 3, 1928 to George and Alice Higgins at the Rogers home place on Mere Point Road. The home place was built by William Stanwood Jr. in the late 1700s and is still standing today. Ben attended school in Brunswick, was an avid reader and poet, and spent much of his life digging clams and quahogs in the mudflats that he so dearly loved. Ben was predeceased by his son, Timothy Stanwood Higgins; and his siblings, Guinevere McIntosh, Sidney Biette, Nathan Higgins, Joaquin Prindall and Shannon DeHahn. He is survived by his daughters, Linda Carrie Stapleton, of Sandy Springs, Ga., Kimberly Rowen Barnhart and son-in-law Keith, of Zebulon, Ga.; his sister and brother-in-law, Rowena and Bud Sawyer of Topsham; and his grandchildren, Christina Atha, Jared Stapleton, Joshua Higgins, Amberly Holloman, Jesse Stapleton and Bryson Barnhart; also great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held for Ben by the Bath Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Brunswick, Maine on Jan. 30 at 1 p.m. A Zoom meeting has been created for the memorial service. ID: 831 1950 1826 Password: 253779.

