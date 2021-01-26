MID COAST HOSPITAL

Eloise Mae Albert, born Jan. 9 to Drew Robert and Ashley Elizabeth (Smith) Albert of Gardiner. Grandparents are Gary and Jane Smith of York and Bob and Linda Albert of Millinocket. Great-grandparents are John and Brenda Hews of Millinocket.

Isaac Sawyer Abbott, born to Jan. 12 to Abigail (Isaacson) and Alexander Lucius Abbott of Brunswick. Grandparents are Margaret and George Isaacson of Brunswick and Diana and Mark Abbott of Dundas, Minn.

