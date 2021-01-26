HOLLIS – John J. Murray Sr., 84, passed away peacefully at his home on Jan. 23, 2021, surrounded by family.

He was born in Portland on June 24, 1936, the son of the late Harold and Dorothy (Kennard) Murray.

For 47 years, John was employed by JJ Nissen where he fulfilled many different roles from baker to foreman. He truly enjoyed working there and the friendships amongst fellow workers.

He will always be remembered for the enjoyment he had going to the Oxford and Foxwoods Casinos and playing scratch tickets. It was his family and being with his dogs and cats that was however most important to him.

He is predeceased by his siblings, Mary Staton, Katherine Murray, William Murray and Harold Murray Jr.

John is survived by his wife, Thelma (Maddox) Murray of Hollis; children, John Murray Jr. and his wife Debra of Hollis, Maryann Carey and her husband Jim of Hollis, and Perry Brennan of St. Albans; grandchildren, Nicole, Colleen, Jared, Lauren, and Cory; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday Jan. 27, at 2 p.m., at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. Please be mindful of COVID restrictions and mask wearing.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

If you choose to provide flowers, please consider having them at the public graveside service at South Buxton Cemetery

in the spring.

Guest Book