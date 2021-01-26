BRUNSWICK – Su Olds, 85, passed peacefully at home in Brunswick, Maine, on Jan. 8, 2021.

Su was born Oct. 3, 1935, in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, to Claribel (nee Hunziker) and Theodore Samson Weir. Her given name was Mary Susan Weir and she always went by Susan, Susu and Su.

Su is a graduate of Minnetonka High School (1953) and Carlton College (1957).

She was predeceased by her parents, sister, Carolyn (Connie) Erlichman, brother-in-law, James Olds.

Su is survived by husband, Clifton C. Olds, daughter, Elizabeth W. Olds, brothers and sisters-in-law, Wolfe Erlichman, Robert and Nancy Olds, nephews and nieces, David and Yvonne Erlichman, Chuck Erlichman and Connie Walker, Brian and Joanne Olds, Gretchen and David Pingree, cousins, Jane and Paul Gibson, Robert and Madeline Blanchard, Barbara and Henry Huber, William and Li Barnes, among many relatives.

Su and Clif were married on Aug. 31, 1957, in Excelsior, Minnesota, and Su was devoted to Clif over 63 years of marriage as loving wife and tireless, patient caregiver.

Su’s career included positions with the Philadelphia Bulletin, Planned Parenthood, and with several doctor’s offices, including Dr. Timothy Howe in Brunswick.

Su was a lifelong and dedicated volunteer, for many public schools, libraries, Meals on Wheels, People Plus, and as an AARP Tax Aide.

A conservationist, environmentalist, and a woman ahead of her time, Su recycled, composted and mulched long before it was cool to do so.

She was passionate about birds, nature, gardening, horticulture, crossword puzzles, classical music, PBS and Masterpiece Theatre. She loved reading and researching historic royal families.

Su enjoyed traveling and many trips to Europe, Asia, Caribbean, and spending time at the family cabin in Minnesota.

She loyally supported many community and national causes from health care, land trusts, shelters and arts and cultural institutions.

Su was the most incredible, strong, supportive mom. She was a great sewer and knitter, a faithful friend, listener and walker. She was thrifty to a T and she never complained. Su’s special recipes include Pumpkin Buckle, clafoutis, focaccia, and really delicious cookies.

Su is beloved and is missed by family, friends and neighbors across the U.S. and Canada, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Bowdoin College, Freeport’s Lunt Road community, and Brunswick’s Willow Grove community.

In Su’s memory, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society and cancer research.

Arrangements are in the car of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Road, Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

