Stephen C. Jasper 1954 – 2021 MILLINOCKET – Stephen Carlton Jasper, 66, passed away on Jan. 5, 2021 at his home in Millinocket. He was born in Lisbon Falls on Sept. 20, 1954, (the eldest of nine children) to the late Gordon E. Jasper and Patricia A. Strait. Stephen was raised in Bowdoin and attended Lisbon High School. He enlisted in the Navy in 1973 and worked as an electrical mechanical equipment repairman. He was honorably discharged in 1975 due to medical conditions. He made his choice of becoming a carpenter following his time in the Navy and truly loved it. He enjoyed football, (New England Patriots), music (rock ‘n roll), and spending time on his computer. He loved fishing and hunting, especially when he was with his brothers. Stephen is survived by his children, Stevie, Kyle and Jessica; his siblings, Rhonda Stanfill and husband Mike, Gary Jasper and wife Jane, Barry Jasper, Tina Jasper and partner Sharon, Wayne Jasper and wife Joy, Gordon “Jay” Jasper, Denise Strait, his sister-in-law, Cinde Jasper; and stepmother, Gail Jasper; as well as his grandchildren; and many cousins; nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother, Blaine A. Jasper; grandparents, Donald and Thelma Jasper and Albert and Dora Bernier. At this time there will be no service.

