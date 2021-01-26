WESTBROOK — The city has gotten the go-ahead from the state to set up a COVID-19 vaccination site, officials announced Monday.

Mayor Mike Foley said that details will come as soon as logistics are worked out.

City Health Officer and Fire Chief Andrew Turcotee said previously he wanted the vaccines to be administered by Public Safety employees at the Westbrook Community Center, similar to the COVID-19 testing site at the Westbrook Public Safety building.

MaineHealth is currently vaccinating Maine residents ages 70 and up at a vaccination-specific clinic in Westbrook. Eligible patients are being vaccinated by appointment only between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., six days a week.

Eligible Maine residents can make an appointment by calling 1-877-780-7545 or visiting mainehealth.org/vaccine.

Appointments for COVID-19 testing at the Public Safety building can be made solvhealth.com.

“Thanks to our local health officer, Fire Chief Andrew Turcotte, for his efforts to get this located in our community to help make it easy for residents to get vaccinated so we can begin to get back to normal following the pandemic,” Foley said.

